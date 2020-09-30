Scary predictions

If reports are to be believed, Sindh will face the acute shortage of gas in winter. As expected from Pakistan’s politics, all political parties are blaming each other for the shortfall. While the PTI blamed the previous government for not laying down enough pipelines to provide gas to Sindh, a PML-N leader categorically dismissed the claim. The PPP, however, is of the view that Sindh’s gas supply is not in line with the constitution. Now that the government knows that the winter season will see an acute shortage of gas, the question is: what has it done to minimise the suffering of the people? Have they drafted a plan to meet the demand? Do they plan to maximise the import of LNG to meet the demand in winter?

If none of these measures has been taken, it may lead to a dangerous situation. It is now essential for the federal government to work on a long-term plan to deal with such crises.

Aftab Jamali

Larkana