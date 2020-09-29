Funds sought for Shinkiari girls’ college

MANSEHRA: People of Shinkiari have demanded the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government to release Rs300 million funds for the construction of a degree college for girls.

“Mostly girl students of Shinkiari and even the entire Baffa-Pakhal abandon education following the matriculation as there is not a single college for girls in the entire tehsil,” Mohammad Fahim told reporters in Shinkiari on Monday.

A group of people, led by one Fahim, told reporters that the government had sanctioned Rs300 million for the land acquisition and construction of the college in Shinkiari almost a decade ago but those funds were reportedly diverted to somewhere else by the government.