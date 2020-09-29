Hikers celebrate World Tourism Day

Islamabad:The hikers from Alpine Club of Pakistan celebrated World Tourism Day at the top of Mushkpuri 2800-M near Dunga Gali, to raise awareness about mountain tourism among youth.

A large number of young people from different sections of society participated in the hike. The young hikers started their hike at 11:00 a.m. and reached on top enjoying beautiful trek surrounded by flora and fauna and views around the trek.

The President ACP, Abu Zafar Sadiq and Karrar Haidri Secretary Alpine club Of Pakistan held brief sessions with the hiking groups visiting top to give them awareness about the importance of mountain tourism and taking care of environment which ultimately helps rural community for their livelihood - this year theme of world tourism day, draws special attention to the role of tourism in contributing to rural communities. They highlighted the importance of tourism in the modern era as a tool for the economic growth, as well.

Also, appreciated the Prime Minister's vision and mission to promote tourism and use it as a tool for rural development and economic empowerment. The President ACP assured that they will continue to promote eco tourism in the country to attract youth in healthy activities. During the hike, Karrar Haidri Secretary Alpine Club of Pakistan highlighted the immense tourism potential of Pakistan, due to its geographical diversity. He described various tourism products which are, and can be offered by Pakistan.