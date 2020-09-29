Decision on primary schools reopening today

Islamabad: The government will decide about whether or not allow re-opening of primary schools today (September 29) in light of the recommendation of the National Command Operation Centre, a nerve centre to synergise and articulate unified national effort against COVID-19.

Universities and colleges and 9th and 10th grade students had resumed on-campus learning on September 15 and sixth, seventh and eighth grades on September 22 after the pandemic-induced six months long break.

However, the students primary and pre-primary courses are to return to school September 30 if the COVID-19 incidence continues to be low. According to Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood, one per cent COVID-19 rate has been witnessed in educational institutions and that was satisfactory for the government. He said educational institutions were being re-opened with strict implementation of SOPs.