PTI office-bearers

LAHORE:Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Central Punjab Women Wing has notified the appointment of office-bearers of PTI women wing district Lahore North.

According to a notification issued by PTI Central Punjab women wing General Secretary Rubina Shaheen, Ms Ayesha Khalid has been appointed as president of district Lahore North, Rubina Akhtar senior vice president, vice presidents Shaheena Kausar and Farhana Farooq, Amna Amir Khalil general secretary, Madiha Waqas addl general secretary, Saima Mano dy secretary general (Data Ganj Bakhsh Town), Fozia Sanaullah dy secretary general (Shalimar Town), Humaira Hannan dy secretary general (Iqbal Town), Sayeda Shahzadi dy secretary general (Ravi Town), Farhat Baig dy secretary general (Samnabad Town), Attiya Saad information secretary and Ribuna Yaqoob finance secretary.