Turkish actress meets designer

LAHORE:Turkish actress Didem Balcin, who played the role of Selcan Hatun in Dirilis: Ertugrul met Pakistani designer Maria B in Istanbul.

According to sources close to Maria B, Maria is in Turkey for shooting of her winter linen campaign. She surprised her followers on social media when she shared a picture and a video of her meeting with a famous actress from the historical TV series. Her fans took some time before they recognised the Turkish actress Didem Balcin. Balcin essayed the role of Ertugrul’s sister-in-law in the show which is also being aired in Pakistan on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.