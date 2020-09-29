Govt ‘frightened by opposition alliance’: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the arrest of Shahbaz Sharif, the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, and said Imran Khan’s regime is “frightened by opposition alliance”.

In a statement, he said sending NAB notices and making arrests of opposition leaders showed the regime was scared of the unity. He demanded immediate release of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president and “an end to use of NAB as a tool for political victimisation”.

The PPP chairman said a dictator who was facing heinous charges was neither issued any notice nor he was arrested. He added serious allegations were levelled against Imran Khan’s sister and his special assistants but they were never summoned.Bilawal said people’s resistance could not be impeded by targeting opposition leaders and said Pakistan Democratic Movement’s struggle would not stop.