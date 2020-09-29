Youth injures sister for ‘honour’

TOBA TEK SINGH: A youth shot at and injured his married sister for ‘honour’ at Pirmahal on Monday. Arrouti police told that Sadia Parveen, wife of Muhammad Ajmal, had eloped with a youth of her village some time ago. Later, a Panchayat decided that the girl would be returned to her parents through reconciliation. On the day of the incident, Sadia’s accused brother Mujahid Manzoor allegedly shot at and injured her.

24 passengers injured: About two dozen passengers of a bus were injured in an accident near Pirmahal Interchange on Monday. A bus was carrying passengers to Sadiqabad from Lahore when it rammed into a trailer on the Motorway M-3. As a result, 22 passengers were injured. They included Umar Ishaq, Ahmad Imran, Ali Haidar, Muhammad Zeeshan, Dr Sami Mumtaz, Sunil Dilawar, Muhammad Saeed, Alia Saeed, Saba Haris, Aktar Iqbal, Usman Akram, Fajarul Islam, Hamna Sohail, Ayesha Zulfiqar and Areesha Mubashar.