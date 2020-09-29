Kidnapped man recovered

PESHAWAR: Police have recovered a man and arrested two alleged kidnapers during action in Shahpur.An official said that one Badar Munir was kidnapped allegedly by two people Ghazi Khan and Imran over a money dispute. The official said police conducted the raid and secured the release of the victim. Meanwhile, a woman attempted to commit suicide in Pishtakhara when the landlord of her house issued notice to her to vacate the house over non-payment of the rent. She was taken to hospital where she told police that she did not have money to pay the rent that made her attempt suicide.