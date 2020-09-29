KPPSC says 24 candidates interviews conducted

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC) has notified for the information of all the concerned that after finalization of interviews held from September 22 to 25,as many as 24 candidates have been tentatively considered to be recommended to the government for appointment subject to verification of their documents/domiciles by the department.

The tentative recommendations do not confer any right of recommendations/ appointment as any discrepancy revealed at any stage will lead to the cancellation of the recommendations/ appointment of the candidate accordingly. The recommended candidates are: Abdul Ghaffar Khan, Altaf Muhammad Khan, Ammara Tabassum, Anum Zeb, Ayesha Jadoon, Ayesha Obaidullah, Ayesha Siddique, Christina Zebul Nisa Feroz,, Farqaleet Hassan, Hajra Arsh, Khursheed Khan, Muhammad Adil, Muhammad Ishaq, Muhammad Tayyab, Noorul Ain Malik, Pawan Waheed Awan, Sehrish Saeed, Sikandar Afzaal, Tarana, Tariq Khan, Tazeen Wisal, Waqar Saeed, Yousaf Shah and Ziaullah Khan.