PML-N accuses minister of ridiculing Talal

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has alleged that insulting the honour of women is an old way of PTI.

She accused the government of giving target to disrespect Maryam Nawaz. Talking to media in response to a press conference by Provincial Information Minister Fayyaz Chohan here Sunday, she said that the minister tried to make a spectacle of Talal Chaudhry and an honourable woman. She stated that PML-N believed in respecting women and never do politics on such issues.