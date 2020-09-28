close
Mon Sep 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 28, 2020

PML-N accuses minister of ridiculing Talal

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 28, 2020

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has alleged that insulting the honour of women is an old way of PTI.

She accused the government of giving target to disrespect Maryam Nawaz. Talking to media in response to a press conference by Provincial Information Minister Fayyaz Chohan here Sunday, she said that the minister tried to make a spectacle of Talal Chaudhry and an honourable woman. She stated that PML-N believed in respecting women and never do politics on such issues.

Latest News

More From Lahore