No let-up in overcharging on perishable items

LAHORE:The prices of all vegetables were charged by the sellers one to two times of the official rates fixed by the government exposing the weak governance on the basic public issues.

The administration and elected representatives least bothered with public issues as nobody was checking the food price hike. Unfortunately, whenever the Prime Minister took notice of anything it worsened and so was the case with the prices of daily food items as rates skyrocketed since the announcement of taking notice by the PM was made. It is better to stop issuing the price list when it was not implemented. As if a buyer asked for the price list and for charging the rates accordingly, the sellers not only refused to sell the perishable but also misbehaved with the buyers.

This week again massive overcharging was witnessed across the city alongside increasing rates of perishables. The rates of the all seasonal vegetables remained at higher side which was registered increasing trend now over a month. The price of chicken live bird was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs136 to 144 per kg, while it sold at Rs160 per kg, and meat gained by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs209 per kg, and sold at Rs230 to 280 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was unchanged at Rs66 to 70 per kg, B-Grade Rs60 to 64 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg, and potato sugar-free fixed at Rs54 to 56 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg, and potato stored fixed at Rs38 to 40 per kg, and it sold at Rs80 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was increased by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs54 to 56 per kg, sold at Rs70 per kg, B-grade by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs51 to 53 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg, and C-grade at Rs47 to 49 per kg, mixed sold at Rs50 to 55 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs85 to 88 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg, B-grade by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs80 to 83 per kg, and C-grade at Rs75 to 78 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs100 per kg. The price of garlic local was fixed at Rs205 to 210 per kg, sold at Rs280 per kg, garlic Chinese fixed at Rs144 to 147 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Ginger Chinese was fixed at Rs540 to 550 per kg, garlic Thailand reduced by Rs40 per kg, fixed at Rs430 to 440 per kg, Thai variety sold at Rs600 to 680 per kg. Cucumber farm was fixed at Rs72 to 74 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg, cucumber local price was not fixed sold at Rs140 per kg. Brinjal price was reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg.

Bitter gourd local unchanged at Rs105 to 109 per kg, sold at Rs140 to 160 per kg. Spinach price was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs45 to 47 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg.

Zucchini local was reduced by Rs37 per kg, fixed at Rs125 to 130 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. The price of the lemon local was gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs135 to 140 per kg sold at Rs200 per kg and lemon Chinese was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs85 to 100 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg. Pumpkin was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs85 to 88 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg.

Ladyfinger was increased by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs73 to 76 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg. Luffa was also gained by Rs12 per kg, fixed at Rs62 to 64 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Arum was gained by Rs6 per kg, unchanged at Rs95 to 99 per kg, sold at Rs140 per kg.

Green chili price A-grade was gained by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs120 to 124 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs75 to 78 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg. Capsicum price was increased by Rs37 per kg, fixed at Rs170 to 177 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Price of cauliflower was reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs88 to 91 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg, and cabbage unchanged at Rs60 to 62 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg. The pea price was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs185 to 192 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg. Carrot Chinese was further increased by Rs11 per kg, fixed at Rs115 to 120 per kg, sold at Rs140 per kg.

Coriander was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs160 to 170 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg. Fenugreek (Methi) was fixed at Rs172 to 182 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg. Turnip was unchanged at Rs40 to 42 per kg, not sold. Radish was fixed at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Beetroot was fixed at Rs32 to 35 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Sweet Potato was fixed at Rs60 to 62 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs48 to 115 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs120 to 150 per kg.

The price of Banana A-category fixed at Rs85 to 90 per dozen, not available, and B-category fixed at Rs58 to 60 per dozen, mixed sold at Rs80 to 100 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs38 to 40 per dozen, sold at Rs30 to 50 per dozen.

Papaya was fixed at Rs125 to 130 per kg, sold at Rs150 to 200 per kg. Grapefruit was fixed at Rs14 to 15 per piece, sold at Rs20 to 30 per piece.