Govt not afraid of opposition’s protest: Fawad

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Ch Fawad Hussain met Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar on Sunday at Governor House wherein national and political matters were discussed.

Ch Fawad said that the government was not afraid of any protest by the opposition and added that general elections would be held in 2023 and the opposition parties would be defeated once again.

He said the incumbent government was taking practical measures for uplift of poor segments of society. Governor Muhammad Sarwar said that the government, the army and all other national institutions were on the same page, adding opposition parties wanted to halt the process of accountability, but it would not happen.

He said that the agenda of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was of development and prosperity of the country, but the political opponents wanted turmoil in society. The opposition should play its role to strengthen the parliament and democracy rather than resorting to protests, he stressed.

Governor Sarwar said that the opposition had been trying to destabilise the country, but it would fail miserably, adding that the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, would complete its constitutional term.