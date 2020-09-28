Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Respected Mr Abidi, I would appreciate if you could please guide me in selection for BS programme. Can you please advise which of the two subjects that I have chosen will have good scope in future? These two subjects are Biotechnology and Bioinformatics. Please let me know your expert opinion. Thank you and kind regards. (Hamday Javaid, Lahore)

Ans: Dear Hamday, as I haven’t seen your Intermediate result and grades that you achieved in either Computer Science or Biology; therefore, I’m a bit reluctant to give you any advice. If you are strong in IT and have relevant expertise or desire about information technology and you understand the hibernation of IT and Biology, then you should be aware that this subject area/ field has great potential within Pakistan and abroad. Biotechnology is of course a very well-recognised subject area and again depending on what specialism you choose will have an impact on your final career opportunities.

Q2: Sir, I want to take admission in BS Accounting & Finance. I am confused about this subject and it would be very helpful if you could tell me about this field. Is there any better scope for me in the future? Some of my relatives and friends are saying that BBA is better and I will have good prospects in future. I got 75% marks in FSc. Let me know which subject I should choose so that I have a successful career in future? (Adnan Khan, Peshawar)

Ans: Adnan, Accounting & Finance is a very strong subject area having better scope and career prospects going forward. Please note if you search the sites of professional accounting bodies you will find many of them would offer you a range of exemptions towards professional qualifications such as ACCA or ACMA etc. You will have more emerging career opportunities in the area of Finance & Risk Management. You may consider doing a postgraduate qualification in Finance and Economics, Finance and Risk Management, and Finance, Capital and Money etc. All these degrees open further prospects for you within the domain of accounting and financial management.

Q3: Dear Abidi Sb, my daughter is studying intermediate and right now she is in part two. She wishes to take admission in BBA. Do you think she can do it? Also advise what is the best field for girls for a successful future career or any other way for better future?. (Akram Chattha, Sialkot)

Ans: Dear Mr Chattha, I can assure you if your daughter has passed Intermediate in commerce subjects and have got good grades then she has better chances if she studies bachelors in Accounting & Finance. In other case, if she got low grades / less marks and lacks interest in mathematics and she’s not good at numbers; then Business and Administration degree would be a good choice. These degrees are suitable for females and quite successful in becoming accountants, managers or working in trade commerce and banks etc. I think your daughter will find it easier to select a good subject close to her heart now.

Q4: Respected sir, I have read your column in The News which motivated me to request you for some guidance about my career from you. I have completed BS (Telecommunication) from Iqra University with 3.45 CGPA out of 4 in December 2019 and got job in an IT Solution provider private company. I am considering studying MS Project Management from MA Jinnah University. Your guidance shall be highly appreciated and will be valuable. Furthermore, please suggest me any other subjects or fields for MS which will be beneficial for my career being a girl. Thanks and Regards, (Rukhsana Ghani, Karachi)

Ans: Dear Rukhsana, Telecomm is a very vast and emerging and popular subject area. The fusion of IT and Computer Engineering has brought more innovation and technology enhancement in telecommunication. I think if you have relevant experience of doing projects in telecommunication and understand the management, analysis and execution of projects in the practical sense, I would agree with you that MSc Project Management would certainly help you in improving your career prospects and or looking at higher level management jobs within the telecommunication industry.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).