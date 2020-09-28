Inquiry into Rs770m corruption in Korangi DMC initiated

KARACHI: Sindh local government authorities initiated an inquiry into alleged mega corruption of Rs770 million in District Municipal Corporation (DMC) Korangi of one fiscal year 2017-2018.

According to the official documentary evidence copies of which available with The News, services of some four officers of upper grades one of 19, two of grade 18, and one of grade 17 of DMC Korangi have also been placed under suspension, and Sindh Local Government Board Secretary Zameer Ahmad Abbasi has been appointed as inquiry officer.

Official documents further revealed that the said officers have been suspended due to their alleged involvement and complicity in organised corrupt practices including embezzlement through fake billings, siphoning off of public funds, and illegal appointments in District Municipal Corporation (DMC) Korangi causing loss of millions of rupees to the national exchequer.

In this regard competent authority authorised inquiry into alleged misappropriation of government funds through fake billings and vouchers, fake appointments, and illegal promotions, dummy garbage lifting, fake bills of petrol, fake power bills, and fake bills of vehicle maintenance.

According to documents total Rs770 million has been allegedly embezzled in the account of fake garbage lifting, Rs218 million allegedly embezzled in the account of fuel, Rs126 million allegedly embezzled in the account of repair and maintenance of vehicles and purchasing of electrical items and Rs109 million allegedly embezzled in the account of development only in one fiscal year from July 2017 to June 2018.