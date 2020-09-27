‘ACE recovered Rs200m from defaulters’

GUJRANWALA: Director Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Gujranwala circle Rai Naeem Ullah Bhatti said the ACE arrested 15 government officials, including some of grade 17 officers, during last one and a half month receiving bribe.

He said the ACE teams have also recovered Rs 200 million from the defaulters of government departments and deposited the cash into government exchequer. He said the ACE teams have got vacated 70 acres of state land from squatters. Rai said nine courts absconders and three proclaimed offenders (POs) were also arrested by the ACE teams during this period.

MINOR GIRL RAPED: A fifty-year-old accused raped a minor girl in Emanabad, Gujranwala on Saturday.

Reportedly, 10-year-old (N) was going to a shop when accused Arshad took her in fields and raped her. Emanabad police have registered case and arrested the accused.

YOUTH COMMITS SUICIDE: A youth committed suicide in Alipur Chatha locality in Gujranwala on Saturday. Reportedly, Adnan, 32, was upset due to domestic problems and he hanged himself with a tree.

MAN SHOT DEAD: A man was shot dead allegedly by his former brother-in-law in Jandiala, Gujranwala, on Saturday. According to police, Rana Chand had divorced his wife two years back and on the day of the incident he was heading towards his home when his former brother-in-law Rana Shan shot him dead.