Efforts urged to enhance tobacco export

SWABI: President of Swabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Shiraz Akram Bacha said on Saturday that tobacco worth $ 25 million was exported to different countries every year.

Speaking at the general body meeting of the chamber, he said the export would be enhanced to earn more revenue for the country.

Liaqat Ahmad Khan, former president of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Attaur Rehman, ex-president of Haripur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Rangaiz Khan and industrialists of Gadoon Amazai Industrial Estate were also present.