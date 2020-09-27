CTD forms teams to arrest killers of cops

Karachi : Sindh’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has expanded their intelligence network to crack down on terrorists and other criminals who have been involved in killing policemen in Karachi in the recent past.

As doubts about the involvement of banned outfits linger, investigation teams have been formed on the basis of decisions made at meetings chaired by different investigation departments of Karachi. Officials privy to the details of the meetings claim some elements from banned outfits were involved in the attacks on policemen.

Talking to The News on Saturday, Raja Umer Khattab, chief of the Transnational Terrorists Intelligence Group (TTIG), said 14 policemen had been martyred this year, with investigations showing killings had different aspects and motives.

There had been five target killings, while the rest had occurred either when cops put up resistance to a snatching bid or during encounters with robbers, he said.

Khattab noted that on January 13 Police Constable Abdul Rehman was killed in the jurisdiction of the Iqbal Market Police Station, Police Constable Irfan was murdered in New Karachi Industrial Area on January 14, Police Constable Jaffar Hussain was targeted by criminals in the Sir Syed police remits on March 19, Police Constable Mehboob Ali was targeted in Surjani Town on May 22, and on May 19 Sub-Inspector Qazi Ghulam Hussain and Police Constable Irfan Khan were killed in an attack in Surjani Town. Moreover, in the Mithadar police remits, Sub-Inspector Shahid was targeted during a terrorist attack on June 29. On July 3 Police Constable Nauman Ali was targeted in Baloch Colony, and on July 12 Police Constable Asghar Ali was targeted in Awami Colony. On July 23, ASI Ghulam Muhammad was killed by terrorists in Saddar, and on July 30 another cop, Sub-Inspector Yar Muhammad, was targeted in the SITE Superhighway Industrial Area. On August 13, Head Constable Muhammad Ali Rizvi was targeted in Azizabad, on September 18 Police Constable Arif Khan was killed by terrorists in Korangi Industrial Area, and Gulistan-e-Jauhar Additional SHO Sub Inspector Rahim Khan was martyred during an encounter with dacoits in Gulistan-e-Jauhar on September 25.

Khattab said that this year five cases of targeted killings of policemen had been reported, the last one being that of PC Arif Khan in Korangi Industrial Area. In all cases, the terrorists had taken with them the weapons of the martyred cops, except PC Arif Khan, he said, adding that it seemed the terrorists first conducted rekey and then hit their targets.

In the case of ASI Ghulam Ali who was targeted in Saddar, the attackers took with them his weapon. In the case of PC Arif Khan’s killing, the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility. However, the modus operandi of the terrorists was similar in the case of PC Shakir, who was targeted in North Nazimabad in 2018. Khattab said PC Shakir was targeted near Landi Kotal Chowrangi, North Nazimabad, while he was heading towards his workplace at the Gulberg Police Station from Orangi Town. He was targeted from behind by terrorists who were riding on motorcycles and wearing helmets.

Later, the TTP claimed responsibility of the attack, released a video, and said PC Shakir was targeted by their Special Task Force (STF).

According to the anti-terrorism police officer, the modus operandi of the STF is that they are provided with complete information of the target by TTP men, and after getting the rekey info they hit the target and provide evidence to their commanders by making a video of the attack.

The STF terrorists were well-trained and work after long intervals, he said, adding that after targeting two or three people they disappeared or left the city. Their terrorism acts had been witnessed in Karachi and Quetta, he said.

The same terrorists had targeted a traffic cop on Abul Hasan Ispahani Road, and after committing the offence they had taken with them his MP5. Afterwards, the CTD expanded its intelligence network and managed to bust their network, which was operating from the Ibrahim Hyderi area. In a shootout, all the STF terrorists of the TTP were killed.

According to TTIG chief Khattab, there are three types of people involved in the target killings of cops: one is the main person, the target killer, who after committing the offence leaves the city or goes underground, the second person is the facilitator, and the last one is the man who conducts rekey of the person to be targeted.