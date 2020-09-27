Sindh govt flayed over flood-hit people

Karachi : Criticising the Sindh government officials for not visiting flood-hit areas to provide relief to the affected people, leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday said the federal government had been providing such people tankers of drinking water, rations and tents.

PTI’s parliamentary leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh, who visited Naukot town of Thar region, said that a large number of houses in the area had been affected badly due to rainwater and diseases were spreading rapidly there. “I went there to find where the so-called aid of the Sindh government has gone. The chief minister has given just hollow statements,” said Shaikh, who is also the PTI’s central vice-president.

Shaikh said 76,000 tents of the Sindh CM were seen nowhere as thousands of families were displaced and forced to live under the sky.

He said Pakistan Peoples Party supremo Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wasted fuel of a helicopter for six days by touring the area but no assistance was given to the affected people. He added that the federal government had given funds to the Sindh government and it was the responsibility of the provincial revenue and administration officers to distribute those funds to provide relief to the flood-affected people.