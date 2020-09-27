Rapist of 8-year-old girl arrested

LAHORE : Shafiqabad police arrested a man on charges of raping an eight-year-old girl two days ago.

The accused identified as Yousaf Masih is the victim’s relative.

97 rescuers regularised: As many as 97 rescuers of the Basic-13 Course of Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) have been regularised under the Punjab Regulation Act on the recommendation of the scrutiny committee.

The services of all those rescuers having good performance are being regularised through the regularisation process. These views were expressed by Rescue Punjab DG Dr Rizwan Naseer while talking to the members of the scrutiny committee in his office here on Saturday. He also congratulated all those rescuers whom services were regularised.

Man shot dead: A 38-year-old man was shot dead at Niazi Chowk on Walton Road, Factory Area, on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Manzoor Hussain of Mayo Colony. The victim was targeted over an old enmity, police said. The body was removed to morgue.

Drug pusher jailed

An additional district and sessions court Saturday awarded three-month jail to a drug pusher.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 3000 on the convict namely Slamat Ali. In case of default in payment of fine, the convict will face further one month jail term.

According to the case, police had arrested him in the Badami Bagh area and had seized 110 grams of hashish from his possession.

Later, a challan was submitted against the convict declaring him guilty of drug trafficking.

On Saturday, the court after hearing the final arguments of both parties convicted Slamat Ali as he was proven guilty of the charges.