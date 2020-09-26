close
September 26, 2020
New director takes charge of Social Welfare Deptt

Islamabad

SA
Saeed Ahmed
September 26, 2020

Rawalpindi : Nabeela Shahid on Wednesday assumed charge as Divisional Director, Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal.

According to a notification, issued by the Social Welfare Department, Punjab, Nabeela Shahid has been appointed after the retirement of former Director Social Welfare Rawalpindi Division Muhammad Aslam Maitla.

The officers and staff members of the Social Welfare Department have welcomed the appointment of Nabeela Shahid and assured her of all possible cooperation and expressed hope that under her leadership Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mall Department Rawalpindi Division will maintain its high traditions with dignity and honor.

