Wildlife Park to be established at the site of Marghazar Zoo

Islamabad : A Wildlife Park costing Rs1.6 billion would be established at the site of dismantled Marghazar Zoo in line with the standards currently being pursued at the international level.

The total area of Marghazar Zoo was 25 acres but the Wildlife Park would be established on 82 acres of land where no commercial activity would be allowed to ensure complete natural environment to the animals.

A state-of-the-art animal field hospital would also be available where veterinary doctors would work round the clock.

The ministry has approached wildlife experts and asked them to give their suggestions. A panel would shortlist the experts who would later give briefings at the climate change ministry.

The animal food experts would give their suggestions about the food chain that would be necessary for survival of the animal species in the Wildlife Park.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) in May directed to shift all animals in the Marghazar Zoo to sanctuaries after emergence of reports highlighting lack of facilities and adverse living conditions for 917 animals and birds of different species.

The IHC in its judgment observed that the conditions in which the animals of the zoo were being kept was “definitely causing distress and pain to them. There is a lack of will on the part of the federal government, the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) to take care of foreign species of animals at the zoo.”

The spokesperson of the climate change ministry has said that the government would establish Wildlife Park in the capital city where all necessary facilities would be available to keep animals in natural living conditions.

He said the funds have been allocated for the project but still a donor agency is interested to extend its financial support in this respect.