PU awards four PhDs: Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to its four students.

Iqra Jalal, daughter of Malik Jalalud Din, has been awarded a PhD in political science after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Human Security of Christian Community in Pakistan (1977-2018),’ Samina Ashraf, d/o Muhammad Ashraf Shad, in zoology after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Identification of Biomarkers Associated with Gestational Diabetes Mellitus in Placenta and Omental Adipose Tissues,’ Sajida Rasool, d/o Ghulam Rasool, in biochemistry after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Screening of Genome for Mutation Identification in Consanguineous Families of Pakistan Suffering from Primary Microcephaly and Overlapping Phenotypes’ and Muhammad Bilal, son of Elahi Bakhsh, in molecular biology after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Expression Studies of Herbal Proteins to Suppress PVY in Potato.’