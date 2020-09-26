Efforts to destabilise country wouldn’t succeed: governor Sarwar

LAHORE:Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Friday.

The Punjab governor said the government wouldn't let those succeed who were trying to destabilise the country. “Our government has put Pakistan on the path of economic recovery and a strong economy is vital for the country’s progress,” he said.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched historic programmes for public welfare. Poor friendly initiatives like Ehsaas Programme and Kamyab Jawan Programme are aimed at uplift of underprivileged sections of the population. Through Citizens’ Portal launched by the prime minister, every citizen can register their complaints to the authorities concerned.

He said corruption has caused a great loss to Pakistan. “We came to power with the mandate to root out corruption and for that we stand by the accountability organisations. We have made difficult decisions to put Pakistan’s economy in the right direction and the situation is improving accordingly. We will provide relief to the public on every front,” the governor stated.

“We are ensuring meritocracy and transparency in the country and Pakistan is moving forward on every front,” he said. Federal Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar said the government’s economic targets are very clear and it is taking all practical steps in order to achieve them. The public will benefit from the effective economic policies of the government.

task force: Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine, on Friday, said that Punjab was the first province to launch Human Rights Policy 2018 during the PTI government.

He said that Human Rights Task Force committees had rendered excellent services during COVID-19 but we all have to work harder to ensure the protection of human rights throughout the province.

He was presiding over a department meeting at the Human Rights Camp Office. Human Rights Secretary Nadeem-ur-Rehman, Director M Yousaf and other officers were present in the meeting.

During the briefing to the minister, Secretary Nadeem-ur-Rehman said that in the last two years, the Citizen Portal had received 55,000 applications which were sent to the officers and departments concerned.

Under the Christian Marriage Act 1872, the process of prevention of illegal marriages and registration in NADRA is being made more transparent while drafting laws to amend it. He said that Punjab Sikh Anand Karj marriage rules had been prepared and consultation process was underway on them. However, under these rules, the Sikh community can easily register their marriages with NADRA.

Director Muhammad Yousuf informed the meeting that under the human rights policy, the rights of child, women, minorities, persons with disabilities, senior citizens and eunuchs were being ensured. Special consultation process on the proposed legislation is underway. The Human Rights Department had conducted training sessions to various institutions across the province, in which 101,758 officials had been trained since August 2018.