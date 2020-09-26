close
Sat Sep 26, 2020
September 26, 2020

SPB, singer of 40,000 Indian film songs dies

September 26, 2020

MUMBAI: S.P. Balasubrahmanyam, whose prolific output as a singer included around 40,000 songs in 16 Indian languages, died on Friday aged 74 after a prolonged battle with coronavirus.

His decades-long career included stints as a musician, composer, producer and voiceover artist, but it was his singing which won him millions of fans across India, with chartbusters in multiple languages. Known to fans as SPB, he was diagnosed with the virus last month and admitted to hospital in the southern city of Chennai.

