NAB’s notices after APC reveal panic in govt: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has condemned NAB’s notice to Maulana Fazlur Rehman and termed it as an attempt of Prime Minister Imran Khan to exert pressure on opposition politicians through NAB.

“The PTI government is frightened by Pakistan Democratic Movement and sending NAB notices to political leaders after APC reveals government's insecurities,” he said in a statement on Thursday. Bilawal said that Imran Khan Niazi regime can no longer suppress the people’s resistance no matter what it does or uses NAB or any other tool to victimise the opposition leaders.

The PPP chairman asked the PTI regime to stop using such tactics against JUI-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other opposition leaders, adding that reverse counting has started for the regime as people are fed up with its anti-people, anti-democracy and anti-economic policies.

“An associate of Maulana Fazlur Rehman was arrested yesterday and there are talks of arrest of Shahbaz Sharif,” said Secretary Information PPP Parliamentarians Dr Nafisa Shah while addressing a press conference along with Palwasha Khan and Nazir Dhoki on Thursday. Dr Nafisa Shah said in the time of Raza Rabbani as Senate chairman, the security agencies used to come to the parliament to brief about the security situation. “This is what is called civilian supremacy,” she said.