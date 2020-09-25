Protest against drugs trafficking

Islamabad : Civil society and residents of have staged a protest against drug trafficking and counterfeit cigarette trade, says a press release.

The protesters have demanded of the government to ensure immediate arrest of drug pushers and counterfeit cigarette manufacturers.

The protest demonstrators demanded of the local administration to take quick action against all those involved in this heinous business who are playing with the future of the young generation.

The protesters have also raised banners and placards inscribed with slogans and demands denouncing drug trafficking in the area and against trade of counterfeit cigarette makers and sellers.

The people demanded of the Government to keep check on these elements involved in this heinous business and urged all concerned departments to carryout action against drug pushers and sellers of counterfeit cigarette to save the future of the younger generation.

Protesters gathered outside the commissioner’s office included lawyers, political and social leaders, leaders of student organizations, civil society representatives and people belonging to different sections of society including Syed Ali Raza Advocate, Majid Awan, Shaukat Javed Mir, Syed Waris Gilani and former Government Minister Hanif Awan, Imran Khurshid and others also attended the protest demonstration.