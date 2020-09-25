LAHORE:Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) in collaboration with Search for Justice organised a workshop on child rights for women parliamentarians. On the invitation of CPWB Chairperson Sarah Ahmad, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bokhari came over as chief guest and participated in the workshop.

The MPAs at the workshop were Neelam Hayat Malik, Seemabia Tahir, Shawana Bashir, Uzma Kardar, Shamim and Saba Sadiq among others. Sarah Ahmad said that legislation for protection of children is a priority of the government.