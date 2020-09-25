Three dead, three injured in separate incidents

Three people were killed and as many as others injured in separate incidents in the city on Thursday. According to police, 40-year-old Sohail Iqbal died after falling from the rooftop of a factory in the SITE area. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for an autopsy. Police said the man was doing some routine work at the factory when he accidentally fell down and died on the spot.

Separately, 22-year-old Wasim Fayyaz Shah died of electrocution. The labourer died while he was working in an under-construction building in North Karachi, the Sir Syed police said. The body was taken to the ASH.

A motorcyclist was crushed to death while his companion seriously injured after a speedy dumper hit their vehicle in Orangi Town. The casualties were taken to the ASH where the deceased was identified as 30-year-old Adil, and the injured as Adnan Abbas.

Moreover, a teenage boy, Hussain Shahid, was injured when his motorcycle slipped near Saba Cinema in New Karachi. The injured was taken to ASH for medical treatment. In a similar incident, 45-year-old Chaman Mairaj was injured on Dalmia Road, the Aziz Bhatti police said. The woman was taken to the JPMC.