KP player Asif Afridi quarantined after protocols breach

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board has quarantined Khyber Pakhtunkhwa First XI squad member Asif Afridi for breach of Covid-19 protocols.

Asif was found to have breached the bio-secure protocols.

The 33-year-old violated the social distancing protocols during a meeting with his friend in the team hotel lobby. He will remain isolated and will undergo a Covid-19 test, the cost of which he will have to bear. After testing negative, Asif will re-integrate with his side.

Asif said: “I sincerely apologise for my actions. These protocols have been designed for the safety of all participants and it is mandatory on everyone to abide by them to ensure health of everyone involved in the competition.”