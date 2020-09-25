PSF asks units to raise anti-doping awareness

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Squash Federation has asked all its affiliated units to adhere to the directives of the Pakistan Olympic Association and the government regarding raising anti-doping awareness among athletes.

“The use of drugs to enhance performance is considered unethical. Doping damages the reputation of sport, attacks integrity of professions and also maligns the image of a nation in the world,” a PSF press release said.

“As part of a campaign to raise awareness about anti-doping amongst athletes, pursuant to directives from the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has also directed provincial squash associations and affiliated departments to strictly follow the instructions issued by POA in line with WADA Codes,” it added.

All PSF members have also been directed to educate their players on the doping rules and regulations and to follow them in letter and spirit to avoid any embarrassment during participation in major international tournaments.