Injured man dies at hospital

MANDI BAHAUDDIN: A man, who was shot at and injured by a criminal two days ago, died at hospital on Wednesday night.

Reportedly, Muhammad Baqir of Chak 29, Miana Gondal police limits was an employee of Nasar Iqbal Minhas.

A criminal identified Ali Kamran had demanded Rs 200,000 from Nasar some days ago and the criminal shot at and injured Baqir when along with other locals he went to the criminals with a message from Nasar.

He was removed to DHQ hospital Mandi Bahauddin where he died. His relatives staged a demonstration at Cheema Chowk and demanded justice. District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Ali Raza assured justice to the victim family.