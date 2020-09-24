Two die of electrocution

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Two people were electrocuted to death on Wednesday. According to police, 16-year-old Taha Hussain, son of Tariq Hussain, died after he got electrocuted while doing some electrical work at his house in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC). Similarly, 22-year-old Imran Ismail died of electrocution in Clifton. The body was taken to JPMC for medico-legal formalities.