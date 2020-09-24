close
Thu Sep 24, 2020
September 24, 2020

Two die of electrocution

Karachi

September 24, 2020

Two people were electrocuted to death on Wednesday. According to police, 16-year-old Taha Hussain, son of Tariq Hussain, died after he got electrocuted while doing some electrical work at his house in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC). Similarly, 22-year-old Imran Ismail died of electrocution in Clifton. The body was taken to JPMC for medico-legal formalities.

