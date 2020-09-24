Govt urged to protect marginalised communities

HARIPUR: Growing incidents of violence against the marginalised communities, especially, children, women, transgender

persons and minorities, have developed a sense of insecurity among the citizens.

This was stated by former member tehsil council and former president women wing of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Haripur chapter, Gulnaz Rasheed advocate, while talking to newsmen here on Wednesday.

She said that a woman’s rape on motorway, murder of a transgender person in Peshawar and kidnaping of women and molestation of minor children in Hazara division have exposed the citizens to constant psychological stress and every citizen was feeling insecure at the hands of the perpetrators of such crimes. She said that providing security to the life, honour and property of citizens was the prime responsibility of the state but the recent spree of violence against the weaker communities of society has proved that the government has failed on this front.

Gulnaz said that matriculate investigation officers, who were also not trained on investigating offenses on modern scientific lines, mostly end up in acquittal of the accused.

She demanded reforms in the investigation system, such as setting up special investigation cells at the district level comprising highly educated and trained investigators and special courts for the trial of human rights violations.