Saeed Ghani visits colleges,schools in Larkana, finds violations of SOPs

SUKKUR: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani on Tuesday visited various schools and colleges in Larkana, where he did not observe social distancing in the classes as well as students and teachers not wearing face masks. While paying surprise visits to Nusrat Bhutto Government Boys’ Degree College, Girls’ College, Pilot Higher Secondary School and Rehmatpur High School, the provincial minister expressed anger over violations of the prescribed SOPs to prevent the outspread of coronavirus. He monitored teaching process and compliance of SOPs to prevent Covid-19. During the visits, he found teachers were absent in the classes, while some teachers and students also came late. While talking to media persons, Saeed Ghani expressed strong anger over the negligence and warned the administrations of the concerned colleges and schools to implement the SOPs with letter and spirit. He said social distancing was not implemented properly in the public sector schools of Larkana due to large number of students. He said alternate days based schooling would be suggested in those schools and colleges. The provincialminister said stern actionwould be taken against private schools that were denying 20 per cent discount in school fees. He said VI to VII classes will start from September 28.