Pervaiz Elahi warns Nawaz Sharif Remember fate of Altaf Hussain while following in his footsteps

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has advised PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to keep in mind the fate of Muttahida Qaumi Movement ex-chief Altaf Hussain while following in his footsteps.

In a video statement issued here on Tuesday, the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) senior leader said that today Altaf Hussain had become history.

Giving his reaction over former premier’s video-link speech at opposition’s all parties conference, he said today Nawaz Sharif talks of Kashmiris’ plight. But there was a time when he was the prime minister of Pakistan, and the Indian army was martyring innocent Kashmiris at the Line of Control (LoC) on daily basis.

The Pakistan Army was sacrificing the lives of its jawans at the LoC, but he [Nawaz Sharif], instead of taking up the matter with the Indian government, was ‘exchanging turbans’ [becoming fast friends] with India’s premier Narendra Modi, and sending sarees to his family women as gifts, recalled Pervaiz Elahi.

The Punjab Assembly speaker said the army is a guarantor of security and stability of Pakistan, claiming that DawnLeaks’ team of Nawaz Sharif had taken over his party.

He said the army is a constitutional institution. Under this constitutional role, any cooperation which is extended to the civilian government is also a constitutional process, Pervaiz said adding that by opposing this constitutional process, Nawaz Sharif had committed violation of the Constitution.

Pervaiz Elahi said just a few days ago, the army chief, after sensing dangerous designs of India, had ordered the Pak Army to accelerate its war preparations. At that point in time, “an announcement of war against the own army is the worst example of Nawaz Sharif's anti-state narrative”.

He said the trumpets with which the Indian media greeted and welcomed Nawaz Sharif’s anti-army statement proved that he was still playing into the hands of India even today, like in the past.