SC rejects railways appeal on regularisation of employees

ISLAMABAD): The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday rejected the Pakistan Railway's appeal about regularisation of employees and expressed annoyance for poor recruitment policy. A three judge bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed said that there was no policy on recruitment of employees in the railways. There was no one to question the railway administration, observed CJP, adding that there was no system in the Railways under which people could be employed.

The court asked why merit and qualifications were not considered at the time of recruitment, Justice Ijaz said that the railway hired employees and then says that it had no policy.

Earlier in the case, the Supreme Court had ordered screening of 76,000 employees of the railway department. The court was informed that TLA had 2,712 employees and Railways had a total of 76,000 employees while 142 passengers and 120 goods trains were running.