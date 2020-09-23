Hockey players’ fitness tests at Abbottabad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has decided to have fitness tests of junior hockey players at Abbottabad.
According to head coach Danish Kaleem, it is important to review the fitness level of the players participating in the camp after layoff due to the coronavirus lockdown.
He said that along with Abid Amin, the staff of Physical Fitness School will also work with the athletes till October 10.