Ajoka restarts acting course

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Ajoka Institute has finally re-opened its doors post-lockdown by re-starting its pioneering “Art of Acting” course. The 12th batch is being trained at a beautiful open air location at the Ajoka Complex by following the SOPs in the wake of corona epidemic. Keeping safety in mind, there was a maximum cap of 15 seats, all of which were filled in a matter of days. Ajoka Institute director and course mentor, said, “We were conducting the course online with great success, and will continue to so, the resumption of the on-ground course is like a breath of fresh air. We missed the fun, exhilaration, excitement and passion.”