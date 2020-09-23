close
Wed Sep 23, 2020
Ajoka restarts acting course

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 23, 2020

Ajoka Institute has finally re-opened its doors post-lockdown by re-starting its pioneering “Art of Acting” course. The 12th batch is being trained at a beautiful open air location at the Ajoka Complex by following the SOPs in the wake of corona epidemic. Keeping safety in mind, there was a maximum cap of 15 seats, all of which were filled in a matter of days. Ajoka Institute director and course mentor, said, “We were conducting the course online with great success, and will continue to so, the resumption of the on-ground course is like a breath of fresh air. We missed the fun, exhilaration, excitement and passion.”

