BISE announces Inter result

LAHORE:Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore announced the result of Intermediate Annual Examination 2020 according to which overall pass percentage is 99.43 percent.

This year the BISE Lahore like other exam boards had to cancel the exams because of Covid-19 pandemic related closure. The result for Intermediate Annual Examination 2020 comprises Intermediate Part-I and Part-II. As the candidates could not appear in Part-II exams, they have been awarded similar marks of Part-I for Part-II as per the Federal government’s decision which was approved by the provincial cabinet recently.

The BISE Lahore announced the result of 164,906 candidates of which 163,969 were declared pass. It is pertinent to mention here that like recent Secondary School Certificate (Matric) Exam results the BISE Lahore did not announce position of the students based on marks obtained in the exams. The BISEs across Punjab have started following grading system according to which students with 90 percent and above marks are awarded A+ grade, 70 percent and above A-grade, 60 percent B-grade and so on with E-grade for below 40 percent marks.

MoU: UET Telecom and IT Centre Lahore signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Higher Education Commission (HEC). According to the MoU, ICT academies will be established in eight new universities, which will join existing 15 academies by the end of 2020, bringing the total number of universities to 23.

In addition, the training academies in five of the existing universities will be upgraded. Chairman HEC Tariq Banuri was the chief guest at virtual signing ceremony while Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training Wajiha Aram, HEC Executive Director Dr Fateh Marri, a Chinese official and vice-chancellors attended the ceremony.