New SOPs issued for ministries and govt offices

Islamabad : The Federal Government has issued a new set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be observed in ministries and offices to prevent spread of COVID-19.

According to a circular issued by the Cabinet Division, it has been directed to observe the processing of files through e-filing and avoid movement of hard files as far as possible. “In case if necessary movement of hard files, the concerned staff shall ensure sanitization of documents of files,” the SOPs said. The SOPs have been issued in the light of surfacing of COVID-19 cases in government offices. Only recently, as many as seven cases have been reported in the Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services located in sector G-5 after which the affected employees were sent to isolation.