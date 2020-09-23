‘Hilal-e-Pakistan’ conferred on outgoing Chinese envoy

Islamabad : In recognition of the services made by the outgoing Chinese Ambassador for improving Pakistan-China relations, President Dr. Arif Alvi conferred the award of ‘Hilal-e-Pakistan’ on Yao Jing at a special investiture ceremony, held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Tuesday, says a press release.

The ceremony was attended by Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, federal ministers and senior government officials.

Later, the ambassador called on the president and discussed matters pertaining to bilateral relations between the two countries. While talking to the ambassador, the president said that China was a close friend, which has always supported Pakistan on all issues of national interest.

Highlighting the economic and strategic significance of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the president stated that the Corridor would increase regional connectivity and countries of the region, particularly Afghanistan and Central Asian countries, would enormously benefit from it.

He emphasised the need for further strengthening defense cooperation between the two all-weather friends. He added that Pakistan was looking forward to the visit of President Xi Jinping which would further boost bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade, economy and defense. The President appreciated the efforts made by the outgoing ambassador for further promoting and solidifying bilateral relations. He said that many infrastructure and development projects were completed during the tenure of Yao Jing.

The ambassador assured that China would continue its efforts to promote peace and connectivity in the region. He specially thanked the President for being the only Head of State to visit China during COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.