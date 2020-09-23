Tayyip Erdogan urges dialogue

UNITED NATIONS: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday called for “sincere” dialogue to settle the growing row with Greece over Ankara’s energy search in the eastern Mediterranean, rejecting any “harassment” by the West over the issue.

“Our priority is to settle disputes with sincere dialogue, based on international law and on an equitable basis,” Erdogan said in an address to the United Nations General Assembly via video-conference. “However, I would like to clearly state that we will never tolerate any imposition, harassment, or attack in the opposite direction.”