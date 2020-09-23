For agriculture

Pakistan is an agricultural country. Its agricultural sector is the backbone of the economy, which provides job opportunities and food security to millions of Pakistanis. There is a strong need to introduce modern technology for improving agriculture practices. Once the production of different crops is boosted, the economy will flourish.

Farmers should be given technology packages so that they can make use of advanced agricultural practices. It is important to mention that the maximum production at even 12.5 acres land is not sufficient for our farmers to bear expenses. However, in China, farmers get optimum production on one acre land through tech-based agricultural practices.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar