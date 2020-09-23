Students protest govt’s anti-education policies

PESHAWAR: The students of different universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday staged a protest rally against what they said “anti-education policies.”

The rally was organised by Islami Jamiat-i-Talaba (IJI) university of Peshawar. Campus president of the association, Shafiqur Rahman, general secretary Salman bin Ihsan and others were leading the rally that was attended by a large number of students. The protesting students were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans in support of their demands. They were also chanting slogans to press the administration of the universities to accept their demands.

Starting from Peshawar University Teachers Association (PUTA) Hall, the participants of the rally marched through Road No.2 of the University of Peshawar. Later they launched a vehicular procession until the Peshawar Press Club, where they staged a demonstration. Speaking on the occasion, the leaders condemned the government’s ‘anti-education policies.’ They demanded the government and management of different universities to open the institutions for education fully, stop online classes and avoid fee collection for the period during which the educational institutions remained closed. Shafiqur Rahman, Campus president of IJT, said that the government was confused about reopening the educational institutions.

“Half of the universities have been reopened while the remaining one are still closed,” he said. The universities have continued online classes and online exams, which were not acceptable to students, he added. He said the hostels in the universities also could not be reopened due to which the students from far-flung areas were facing serious problems. “The universities are collecting full fee from the students even for the period when the universities were closed due to Covid-19,” he said, adding, the government had never been sincere to promote education. Due to the anti-education policies, majority of the educational institutions in the province were on the verge of collapse, the IJT leader said. The government had also failed to make timely appointment of vice-chancellors, he added.

“Even now 14 universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been functioning without regular vice-chancellors, which is a matter of serious concern,” he added. Shafiqur Rahman demanded the government to own a clear policy about the educational institutions and stop taking half measures.