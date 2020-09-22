Sajid Gondal case: IHC directs Shahzad to apprise PM of violation of citizens’ rights

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar to submit detailed report on increase in crime rate in federal capital and incidents of missing persons within three weeks.

The court also directed PM's adviser to apprise the prime minister about poor investigation system of police, miserable condition of district courts and that the rights of citizens are being violated.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted the hearing on case regarding missing of Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) official Sajid Gondal. Adviser to the Prime Minister Shahzad Akbar, Chief Commissioner ICT, Inspector General of Police (IGP) and deputy commissioner also appeared before the court.

During hearing, the CJ asked Shahzad Akbar that if he knew, why he was summoned and remarked that the adviser must have seen IGP's report which discloses horrible revelations. The bench observed that the whole system had become corrupt and there were no professional and trained investigation officers in Islamabad Police.

The federal capital which comprises of only 1400 square miles area should be developed as a model city, Justice Minallah said, adding that the situation of district courts was also miserable.

The chief justice asked Shahzad Akbar to prepare a report within two weeks pertaining to the problems of citizens and share it with the prime minister. Shahzad Akbar apprised the bench that the matter of missing persons had been laced before cabinet which had constituted a sub-committee to make recommendations. He said that as the incident of Sajid Gondal came into PM's knowledge he took notice of it and constituted a sub-committee to furnish report on the incidents of missing persons across the country within one week.

The chief justice noted that an in-experienced investigation officer of police was used to be given only Rs350 against a case investigation. "How would he manage the remaining expenditure," the chief justice questioned and observed that this definitely led to corruption.

The chief justice remarked that there were conflicts of interests in system as Interior Ministry, FIA and other departments were themselves involved in real estate business. The court directed the adviser to the prime minister to examine the complete record and submit a comprehensive report to the bench within three weeks and adjourned hearing of the case till October 19.