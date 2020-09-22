‘Nawaz Sharif has exposed fake govt’

LAHORE:Nawaz Sharif has exposed the entire fake government, said Punjab PML-N spokesperson Azma Bukhari in her statement issued here on Monday.

She said the truck’s light which Imran Niazi showed to the nation in two years has now gone missing. Reacting to the statement of Minister Information Fayyazul Hassan Chuhan, she said the present government has squeezed the blood of people in two years. “The answer to your foreign funding and Aleema Baji’s sewing machines and flour, sugar, petrol and medicines’ scandals will be asked from you in every street,” she said, adding the day of accountability will come soon.

She questioned what common people can expect from the pensioners and Zakat thieves. The day of reckoning for the government has arrived, she said. Every word of Nawaz Sharif’s speech is like jewels, she said and maintained that Nawaz Sharif has awakened the sleeping nation with one speech.