Admission to intermediate classes begins

LAHORE:Following the announcement of results of Secondary School Certificate (Matric) exams by all nine boards in Punjab, public and private sector colleges have started offering admission to Intermediate classes.

For admission to public sector colleges, the Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab has activated its online admission portal i.e., Online College Admissions System (OCAS) through which students can apply online for over 700 colleges across the province. The students can access the online portal at https://ocas.punjab.gov.pk Similarly, Government College University (GCU) Lahore, Lahore College for Women University and other institutions have also started offering admission to their Intermediate programmes. The last date to apply for Intermediate admissions at GCU and LCWU is September 28. As intermediate exams results are scheduled to be announced in Punjab on Tuesday (today), public and private colleges and universities are all set to open admissions to undergraduate and graduate programmes. Punjab University has also opened admissions and more details are available at its website www.pu.edu.pk