Camp ahead of Junior Hockey Asia Cup begins today

KARACHI: The training camp for the national hockey junior players ahead of the upcoming Junior Asia Cup Hockey Tournament begins on Tuesday (today) at Army Physical Fitness School in Abbottabad.

The Junior Asia Cup will be held next year in Dhaka from January 21 to 30. PHF says it is organising the camp “to improve the stamina and groom the probables on modern scientific lines for the upcoming tournament”.

The players are directed to report to Camp Commandant Danish Kaleem. A total of 35 players have been invited on the recommendation of Chairman Selection Committee Manzoor Junior. The camp officials are Danish Kaleem (Head Coach), Zaheer Ahmad Babar, Muhammad Imran, Mudassar Ali Khan, Zahid Afzal (Coaches), Abu Zar Umrao (Video Analyst) and Muhammad Abid Amin (Physical Trainer).