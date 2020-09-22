Bilawal’s 32nd birthday celebrated in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Women Wing chapter Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday celebrated the 32nd birthday of party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari by cutting a cake at a ceremony here.

PPP provincial General Secretary Shazia Tehmash, the party Women Wing Information Secretary Mehr Sultana, Vice-President Ashbar Jadoon, Deputy General Secretary Mussarrat Qazi along with a number of workers and activists were present at the ceremony.

The participants extended felicitations to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. They vowed to promote the cause of democracy, saying that the PPP chairman was leading the party in an efficient manner. The speakers said the opponents appeared in a disarray owing to the way of politics adopted by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

They said the incumbent government was voted into power in the name of a change but it did nothing to deliver on the pledges. The speakers added Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was young and energetic as he had the ability to pull the country out of the prevailing crisis-like situation.